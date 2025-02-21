Sport and business: FAVBET supported the first joint event of Sport & Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Sport and business: FAVBET supported the first joint event of Sport & Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB

Sport and business: FAVBET supported the first joint event of Sport & Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22367 views

The participants discussed the development of sports and business in Ukraine and raised over UAH 42 thousand for the construction of an orphanage.

 On February 13, 2025, UNIT.City hosted a significant event for the world of sports and business - the first joint event of Sport&Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB. It brought together famous athletes, entrepreneurs, investors and experts from various industries, creating a unique platform for sharing experiences and establishing cooperation. This was reported by Tribuna .

The general partner of the event was FAVBET, which systematically supports initiatives aimed at developing Ukrainian sports and the business community. FAVBET's cooperation with Sport&Business Club started in 2023 and has been focused on popularizing sports and expanding business opportunities since then.

Image

The participants discussed key challenges and prospects for the development of sports and business in Ukraine, shared successful cases and looked for new partnership formats. The main topics included investments in sports projects, engaging young people in active lifestyles, and the role of business in supporting sports initiatives.

The combination of business and sports opens up new horizons for both areas. At FAVBET, we believe that supporting sports projects not only contributes to the development of the industry but also helps to educate future champions. That is why we strive to be not just a sponsor, but an active participant in changes in the sports and business environment of Ukraine,” FAVBET said.

Alexey Braga, CEO of Sport&Business Club, emphasized the importance of such events: “The port and business have a huge potential for cooperation, and our meeting with WIN WIN CLUB confirmed this. Business not only supports sports but also gets new opportunities from it - from strengthening the brand to expanding the audience. Together with FAVBET, we are creating an environment where game-changing partnerships are formed.

Image

The final part of the event was devoted to networking, where participants actively exchanged contacts and discussed further prospects for cooperation. Together, they managed to raise UAH 42,327, which will be used to build the Children of Light orphanage for children who have lost parental care.

FAVBET continues to support such initiatives with the belief that the synergy of sports and business will contribute to positive changes in society and open up new opportunities for future generations.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
ukraineUkraine

