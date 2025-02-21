Sport and business: FAVBET supported the first joint event of Sport & Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB

On February 13, 2025, UNIT.City hosted a significant event for the world of sports and business - the first joint event of Sport&Business Club and WIN WIN CLUB. It brought together famous athletes, entrepreneurs, investors and experts from various industries, creating a unique platform for sharing experiences and establishing cooperation. This was reported by Tribuna .

The general partner of the event was FAVBET, which systematically supports initiatives aimed at developing Ukrainian sports and the business community. FAVBET's cooperation with Sport&Business Club started in 2023 and has been focused on popularizing sports and expanding business opportunities since then.

The participants discussed key challenges and prospects for the development of sports and business in Ukraine, shared successful cases and looked for new partnership formats. The main topics included investments in sports projects, engaging young people in active lifestyles, and the role of business in supporting sports initiatives.

“The combination of business and sports opens up new horizons for both areas. At FAVBET, we believe that supporting sports projects not only contributes to the development of the industry but also helps to educate future champions. That is why we strive to be not just a sponsor, but an active participant in changes in the sports and business environment of Ukraine,” FAVBET said.

Alexey Braga, CEO of Sport&Business Club, emphasized the importance of such events: “The port and business have a huge potential for cooperation, and our meeting with WIN WIN CLUB confirmed this. Business not only supports sports but also gets new opportunities from it - from strengthening the brand to expanding the audience. Together with FAVBET, we are creating an environment where game-changing partnerships are formed.

The final part of the event was devoted to networking, where participants actively exchanged contacts and discussed further prospects for cooperation. Together, they managed to raise UAH 42,327, which will be used to build the Children of Light orphanage for children who have lost parental care.

FAVBET continues to support such initiatives with the belief that the synergy of sports and business will contribute to positive changes in society and open up new opportunities for future generations.