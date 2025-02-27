Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46043 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89231 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115161 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107082 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150106 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120292 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135983 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134009 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127717 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26821 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35821 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119925 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49129 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119925 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150106 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193284 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193633 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123752 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125903 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155599 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136028 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143484 views
Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23846 views

China Railway has started testing a new CR450 train capable of reaching speeds of up to 450 km/h. The model features improved energy efficiency, comfort and safety compared to its predecessor, the CR400.

China's national railroad company China Railway has begun testing a new CR450 high-speed train capable of reaching 450 km/h.  This was reported by China Daily, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, it is expected that in normal operation the train will run at a speed of 400 km/h, which exceeds the capabilities of the current CR400 model, which can reach speeds of up to 350 km/h. During the tests, engineers intend to test and improve the technical characteristics of the CR450 to prepare it for commercial use as soon as possible.

The prototype of this train was presented in December last year. The new model has improved parameters - it is not only faster, but also more energy efficient and comfortable. In addition, the train will have a shorter braking distance, increased stability, and an improved control system, which will ensure an even higher level of passenger safety compared to previous models.

According to China Railway, the total length of high-speed railways in China has already exceeded 46 thousand kilometers. This makes China a world leader in this area, as the length of its high-speed railways exceeds the total length of similar roads in all other countries combined.

Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

Olga Rozgon

News of the World Technologies
China

