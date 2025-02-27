Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train

China's national railroad company China Railway has begun testing a new CR450 high-speed train capable of reaching 450 km/h. This was reported by China Daily, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, it is expected that in normal operation the train will run at a speed of 400 km/h, which exceeds the capabilities of the current CR400 model, which can reach speeds of up to 350 km/h. During the tests, engineers intend to test and improve the technical characteristics of the CR450 to prepare it for commercial use as soon as possible.

The prototype of this train was presented in December last year. The new model has improved parameters - it is not only faster, but also more energy efficient and comfortable. In addition, the train will have a shorter braking distance, increased stability, and an improved control system, which will ensure an even higher level of passenger safety compared to previous models.

According to China Railway, the total length of high-speed railways in China has already exceeded 46 thousand kilometers. This makes China a world leader in this area, as the length of its high-speed railways exceeds the total length of similar roads in all other countries combined.

Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters