Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 16179 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 35502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 72202 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 43525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 95563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111856 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116579 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148415 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115113 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 86917 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 42265 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104946 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 54026 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34111 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 72202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139368 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171875 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 12570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 34111 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132460 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134347 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162848 views
Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24879 views

Tesla plans to release an update to its autopilot software for Chinese users with features for city roads. The new version will be simplified compared to the American one due to the peculiarities of Chinese roads.

Earlier this week, the American automaker informed Chinese users of its software about a planned update to the autopilot function.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Tesla will release a software update this week that adds autopilot features for city roads and improves the existing Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) software. 

The American automaker on Monday notified Chinese users of its software of a planned update to its autopilot feature, but retracted the message within minutes, according to several reports on Chinese social media.

The update will provide the software with a less advanced version of the Full Self-Driving feature available in the United States due to insufficient information about Chinese roads and traffic regulations

- one of the sources told Reuters.

Recall

Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 45% in January 2024 after Elon Musk's political statements. The company's market share dropped to 1%, while total sales of electric vehicles in Europe increased by 37%.

Honda is open to resuming negotiations with Nissan, but there is a caveat18.02.25, 11:33 • 23259 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
nissanNissan
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

