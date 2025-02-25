Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

Earlier this week, the American automaker informed Chinese users of its software about a planned update to the autopilot function.

Tesla will release a software update this week that adds autopilot features for city roads and improves the existing Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) software.

The American automaker on Monday notified Chinese users of its software of a planned update to its autopilot feature, but retracted the message within minutes, according to several reports on Chinese social media.

The update will provide the software with a less advanced version of the Full Self-Driving feature available in the United States due to insufficient information about Chinese roads and traffic regulations - one of the sources told Reuters.

