Honda is open to resuming negotiations with Nissan, but there is a caveat

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100251 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112570 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150985 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58898 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107711 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71649 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35290 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61177 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141804 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61177 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133415 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135305 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163673 views
Honda is open to resuming negotiations with Nissan, but there is a caveat

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23261 views

Honda is open to resuming merger talks with Nissan, but demands the resignation of its current CEO Makoto Uchida. The company wants to see a new leader who can better cooperate with competitors.

Japanese automotive giant Honda is ready to resume takeover talks with Nissan to create the world's fourth largest car manufacturer. The condition is the resignation of the current head of the rival company, Makoto Uchida, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

It is noted that 58-year-old Uchida was one of the strongest supporters of the agreement between the concerns. However, his relationship with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe deteriorated. The latter was disappointed with Nissan's sluggish restructuring and the depth of the company's financial problems.

The merger talks broke down after Honda demanded that Nissan become a wholly owned subsidiary rather than create a holding company, with both companies being on "equal footing." ...Honda will be ready to resume negotiations under a new boss who can better cooperate with domestic rivals

- the article says.

According to the newspaper, the sudden termination of negotiations with Honda forced Nissan, which is struggling with falling sales, to try to find an alternative partner to ensure its survival. In particular, Foxconn last week confirmed its interest in acquiring Nissan shares as a means of securing contracts for the production of electric vehicles.

Nissan needs to ensure that it has a sufficient cash buffer not only to finance restructuring costs, but also to avoid a vicious circle of rising interest rates on its loans due to a potential credit rating downgrade,

- the publication writes.

Recall

Recently, Honda and Nissan stopped merger talks due to a change in strategy. After the planned deal was canceled, the automakers promised to "cooperate in a strategic partnership.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
nissanNissan

Contact us about advertising