Special Operations Forces destroyed the "eyes" of Russian aviation in Crimea

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
09:30 AM • 638 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 1800 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 1544 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 9610 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 16693 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77123 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124950 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 176988 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128805 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 93048 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 14818 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 19787 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 13043 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 16366 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 11741 views
Publications
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 1826 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 10465 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77121 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124948 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176985 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Podolyak
Viktor Orban
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 6904 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 20473 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176985 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 121076 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 236902 views
Actual
Financial Times
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander

Special Operations Forces destroyed the "eyes" of Russian aviation in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Ukrainian special forces destroyed the stationary radar complex "Skala-M" in occupied Crimea. This will significantly reduce Russia's ability to control airspace and use aviation.

Special Operations Forces destroyed the "eyes" of Russian aviation in Crimea

Ukrainian special forces carried out a precision strike on the stationary radar complex "Skala-M" in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The destruction of this object will significantly reduce the Russians' ability to control airspace and use aviation against the civilian population.

This was reported by SSO, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of August 9-10, 2025, units of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the area of the settlement of Abrykosivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The target of the Ukrainian fighters was the stationary route radar complex TRLK-10 "Skala-M".

This Soviet-Russian complex combines primary and secondary air target detection systems. Its main task is to control air traffic on routes and in approach zones. With a range of up to 350 km, "Skala-M" is a key element of the occupiers' air traffic control system, particularly for coordinating combat aviation.

The destruction of such an object, according to military estimates, will significantly complicate the enemy's use of aviation to strike civilian infrastructure and settlements.

"Special Operations Forces: Always beyond!" - emphasized the SSO command.

The operation once again demonstrated the ability of Ukrainian forces to operate deep behind enemy lines, destroying critically important elements of its military infrastructure.

Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction12.08.25, 04:23 • 13097 views

Stepan Haftko

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea