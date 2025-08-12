Special Operations Forces destroyed the "eyes" of Russian aviation in Crimea

Ukrainian special forces carried out a precision strike on the stationary radar complex "Skala-M" in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The destruction of this object will significantly reduce the Russians' ability to control airspace and use aviation against the civilian population.

This was reported by SSO, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of August 9-10, 2025, units of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation in the area of the settlement of Abrykosivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The target of the Ukrainian fighters was the stationary route radar complex TRLK-10 "Skala-M".

This Soviet-Russian complex combines primary and secondary air target detection systems. Its main task is to control air traffic on routes and in approach zones. With a range of up to 350 km, "Skala-M" is a key element of the occupiers' air traffic control system, particularly for coordinating combat aviation.

The destruction of such an object, according to military estimates, will significantly complicate the enemy's use of aviation to strike civilian infrastructure and settlements.

"Special Operations Forces: Always beyond!" - emphasized the SSO command.

The operation once again demonstrated the ability of Ukrainian forces to operate deep behind enemy lines, destroying critically important elements of its military infrastructure.

Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction