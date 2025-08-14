$41.510.09
Special flight from Moscow headed to Alaska on the eve of Trump-Putin summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

A Russian plane flew from Moscow to Anchorage, Alaska, where the Trump-Putin summit is expected. Information about Putin's presence on board has not been confirmed.

Special flight from Moscow headed to Alaska on the eve of Trump-Putin summit

A Russian special aircraft with registration number RA-96023 departed from Moscow to Anchorage (Alaska), Russian public pages report and Flightradar24 monitoring data confirms, writes UNN.

Details

It is in Anchorage that a summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected tomorrow, August 15. Russian Telegram channels write that "according to preliminary data, Putin may be on board the plane," but this information has not been confirmed.

The aircraft, as indicated, was moving towards the Bering Strait.

The US temporarily lifted restrictions on financial transactions with Russia related to the preparation of the summit in Alaska13.08.25, 22:12 • 5118 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Donald Trump