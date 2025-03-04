SpaceX has postponed the launch of Starship Flight 8: what went wrong with the most powerful rocket
Kyiv • UNN
SpaceX has canceled the scheduled launch of Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025, due to technical issues with the booster and upper stage. A new launch date will be announced later.
SpaceX canceled the launch of Starship Flight 8 due to issues with the rocket, reports UNN citing Space.com.
Details
"SpaceX canceled the first attempt to launch Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025. A new launch date will be announced soon," the publication writes.
Thus, as stated, the next megarocket Starship is stuck on Earth for a while.
SpaceX planned the eighth test flight of Starship - the largest and most powerful rocket ever built - from its Starbase in South Texas on Monday, March 3.
However, that did not happen. The company faced issues with both elements of the vehicle - its super heavy booster and the spacecraft's upper stage - and canceled the launch.
During the live stream of the launch, SpaceX did not specify what the issues were, and it was unclear when the company would attempt to launch Flight 8 again.
"We are canceling today's test flight attempt. The Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity for flight," SpaceX wrote on X, the social media platform owned by the company's founder and CEO Elon Musk.
SpaceX representatives stated that the next attempt could take place as early as Tuesday, March 4, but it may take longer. "We expect at least 24 hours, but we will definitely inform people," said SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot during the live stream of the launch attempt.
Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station27.02.25, 10:00 • 30625 views