Sowing has already started in 15 regions - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Kyiv • UNN
As of March 13, farmers have already sown 83,000 hectares of spring crops in 15 regions. In 2025, it is planned to sow more than 5.7 million hectares, increasing the area under spring wheat by 28%.
Ukrainian farmers have already sown 83,000 hectares of spring crops in 15 regions, and this year they plan to sow more than 5.7 million hectares in total, increasing the area under spring wheat by 28%, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval said on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"Ukrainian farmers have actively started sowing early spring crops. As of March 13, 83,000 hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops have already been sown in 15 regions. A week ago, work was carried out only in two southern regions – Mykolaiv and Odesa. Now 13 more regions have joined them," Koval wrote.
According to him, the following have already been sown:
- barley – 45.2 thousand hectares;
- peas – 17.8 thousand hectares;
- spring wheat – 12.9 thousand hectares;
- oats – 7.2 thousand hectares.
Leading sowing regions: Ternopil region – 15.2 thousand hectares; Volyn – 11 thousand hectares; Rivne region – 10.84 thousand hectares; Vinnytsia region – 10.1 thousand hectares; Mykolaiv region – 10 thousand hectares.
"In 2025, we plan to sow more than 5.7 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, which corresponds to the level of 2024. A feature of the new season is an increase in the area under spring wheat by 28% (up to 222.8 thousand hectares). This is due to the growing demand from processors and exporters," the minister said.
