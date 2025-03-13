Spring sowing has started in Ukraine under drought conditions - VAR
Spring sowing has started in Ukraine, farmers are sowing early grains. The main problems are lack of moisture, mining and high prices for demining.
The spring sowing season has started in Ukraine - in drought conditions, the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
The spring sowing campaign has begun in Ukraine. Farmers are already sowing early grain crops. At the same time, a lack of moisture could become a serious problem for the future harvest
As noted, according to forecasts of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the total sown area will remain at the level of last year - about 23 million hectares.
The VR indicates that the main factor affecting the pace of sowing is weather conditions.
"In Ukraine, warm days actually started from the New Year, and in some regions, especially in the south, field work and preparation for sowing began in January. Currently, barley, wheat, and peas are being sown in various regions. Later, in April, with the increase in temperature, the sowing of corn, sunflower, and other crops will begin. At the moment, the main challenge is the lack of moisture. Autumn 2024 was dry, and winter did not bring enough snow, so in the spring in many regions the soil remains poorly moistened," said Denys Marchuk, Deputy Chairman of the VAR.
Sown areas will remain without significant changes, but corn crops may increase, the VAR notes.
"In 2024, the level of corn prices on the world market for the first time allowed producers not only to avoid losses, but also to earn. This is due to the high demand for this grain, in particular from the EU, which buys about 50% of Ukrainian corn for the needs of dairy complexes," explained the Deputy Chairman of the VAR.
In addition to the lack of moisture, a serious obstacle, as indicated, remains the mining and contamination of fields.
"Unfortunately, the pace of demining is not high, as it is a very expensive process. In 2025, the state budget provides UAH 1 billion for demining, and contracts have already been concluded for the cleaning of 9,500 hectares in southern Ukraine. However, this is not enough. Many farmers are forced to carry out demining on their own in order to expand the sown area," added Marchuk.
Despite all the difficulties, farmers continue to work and count on favorable weather conditions and support from international partners.
"The height of food prices in the world depends on our harvests," emphasized the Deputy Chairman of the VAR.
