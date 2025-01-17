Grain exports this season are 14% higher than last year

Since the beginning of this marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 23.9 million tons of grain. UNN reports this with reference to data from the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

As of January 17, Ukraine exported 23.904 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in 2024/25 marketing year. This is 14.15% more than on the same date in 2023/24 MY.

At the same time, 1.672 million tons of grain were exported in January, which is 32.44% less than in the same period last year.

In particular, in 2024/25 MY, it has already been exported:

wheat - 10.328 million tons;

barley - 2.008 million tons;

rye - 10.8 thousand tons;

corn - 11.153 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 39.4 thousand tons.

