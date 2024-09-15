Southern Defense Forces destroyed 90 occupants yesterday Defense Forces

Over the past half-day, 90 occupants were killed and 2 ammunition storage sites, 9 dugouts, 2 firing positions, 4 observation posts, vehicles and cannons were destroyed.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Southern Defense Forces continue to fire at enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. Over the past day, it was confirmed that the number of enemy personnel was reduced by 90 people - the message says.

It is also noted that 2 ammunition storage sites, 9 dugouts, 2 firing positions, 4 observation posts, 16 vehicles, 6 cannons and 3 mortars were damaged.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy losses over the past day: 1170 soldiers, 6 tanks, 20 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 633800 people.