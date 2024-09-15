Southern Defense Forces destroyed 90 occupants yesterday Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 90 occupants, 2 ammunition depots and military equipment were destroyed in southern Ukraine. Nine dugouts, two firing positions, four observation posts, 16 vehicles, six cannons and three mortars were destroyed.
Over the past half-day, 90 occupants were killed and 2 ammunition storage sites, 9 dugouts, 2 firing positions, 4 observation posts, vehicles and cannons were destroyed.
This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Southern Defense Forces continue to fire at enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. Over the past day, it was confirmed that the number of enemy personnel was reduced by 90 people
It is also noted that 2 ammunition storage sites, 9 dugouts, 2 firing positions, 4 observation posts, 16 vehicles, 6 cannons and 3 mortars were damaged.
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy losses over the past day: 1170 soldiers, 6 tanks, 20 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 633800 people.