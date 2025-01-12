South Korean intelligence: DPRK sent about 11 thousand troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine

According to South Korean officials, the DPRK has sent about 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

South Korea's National Intelligence Agency (NIS) confirms the capture of two North Korean soldiers by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

It also quoted a captured DPRK military officer as saying that there were “significant” losses among North Korean soldiers in Russia.

According to South Korean intelligence, as of last month, at least 100 DPRK soldiers were killed and about 1,000 others were wounded.

Recall

Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 13 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Five were killed in combat, eight with the help of drones, and an officer with special equipment was among the dead.