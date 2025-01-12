South Korean intelligence: DPRK sent about 11 thousand troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34650 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143506 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125203 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132971 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168895 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110261 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86813 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126591 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84013 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98690 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143506 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168895 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162437 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127970 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133850 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151099 views
South Korean intelligence: DPRK sent about 11 thousand troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56286 views

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK has sent 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. Significant losses were recorded among the North Korean military, including 100 killed and 1,000 wounded.

According to South Korean officials, the DPRK has sent about 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.

Details

South Korea's National Intelligence Agency (NIS) confirms the capture of two North Korean soldiers by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

It also quoted a captured DPRK military officer as saying that there were “significant” losses among North Korean soldiers in Russia.

South Korean officials estimate that North Korea has sent about 11,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to South Korean intelligence, as of last month, at least 100 DPRK soldiers were killed and about 1,000 others were wounded.

Recall

Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 13 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. Five were killed in combat, eight with the help of drones, and an officer with special equipment was among the dead.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

