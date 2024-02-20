South Korea hands over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

Ukraine has received 10 ambulances from the Korean government to provide emergency medical care during the war. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the cars will be used to provide the necessary assistance to patients who need additional life support measures during transportation to and between hospitals.

The 10 ambulances donated by the Korean government will help our heroic medics save even more lives, - said Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

The ambulances are equipped with the means to provide life-saving assistance to patients during medical transportation.

In total, Korea plans to transfer 100 vehicles. In December last year, Ukraine already received 30 ambulances, and another 70 ambulances will be delivered by the end of March this year.

