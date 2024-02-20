South Korea hands over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
South Korea hands over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25879 views

South Korea donated 10 ambulances to Ukraine to provide emergency medical care during the war.

Ukraine has received 10 ambulances from the Korean government to provide emergency medical care during the war. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the cars will be used to provide the necessary assistance to patients who need additional life support measures during transportation to and between hospitals.

The 10 ambulances donated by the Korean government will help our heroic medics save even more lives,

- said Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

The ambulances are equipped with the means to provide life-saving assistance to patients during medical transportation.

In total, Korea plans to transfer 100 vehicles. In December last year, Ukraine already received 30 ambulances, and another 70 ambulances will be delivered by the end of March this year.

Recall

South Korea provided Ukraine with 10 Croatian-made demining machines as humanitarian aid for demining the de-occupied territories.

Olga Rozgon

WarHealth

