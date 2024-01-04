Sounds of explosion heard in Myrhorod and Poltava - media

In Myrhorod and Poltava, the sounds of an explosion were heard during an air raid today, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Local residents told Suspilne that they heard the sounds of an explosion in Myrhorod and Poltava.

Earlier, the AFU Air Force warned of a missile fired in the direction of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

