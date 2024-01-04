ukenru
Vilkul commented on the explosions in Kryvyi Rih: "No specifics, but everything is fine"

Vilkul commented on the explosions in Kryvyi Rih: "No specifics, but everything is fine"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22925 views

Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih during an alarm; Vilkul does not specify details, but assures that everything is fine.

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that everything was fine, reports UNN.

According to the explosions we heard. No specifics, but everything is fine

- Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in Kryvyi Rih. Also, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi for the third time in a day.

The head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych urged not to post the consequences of the attack online. 

Add 

According to the Ministry of Energy, today's enemy missile attack damaged one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi, damaged the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo, there is a victim and 7 wounded. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

