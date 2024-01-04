Vilkul commented on the explosions in Kryvyi Rih: "No specifics, but everything is fine"

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih during an air raid alert. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that everything was fine, reports UNN.

According to the explosions we heard. No specifics, but everything is fine - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in Kryvyi Rih. Also, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi for the third time in a day.

The head of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych urged not to post the consequences of the attack online.

According to the Ministry of Energy, today's enemy missile attack damaged one of the facilities of NPC Ukrenergo in Kropyvnytskyi, damaged the facility of PJSC Kirovohradoblenergo, there is a victim and 7 wounded.