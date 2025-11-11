Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7982 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15677 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15747 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16668 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21995 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24161 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27468 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64345 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76476 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 4422 views
01:27 PM • 9786 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9786 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
01:01 PM • 15687 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
12:30 PM • 15757 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78701 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Bashar al-Assad
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Hungary
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1426 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14276 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52604 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127710 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131916 views
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Forbes
Heating

Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1416 views

The private art collection of Leonard Lauder, who passed away in June 2025, will be auctioned at Sotheby's. It is expected to fetch $500 million, causing significant excitement in the art world.

Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million

Next week, the collection of Leonard Lauder, a leading figure in the cosmetics industry and an American billionaire who died in June 2025, will appear at auction. This is a private art collection, which is why the New York art world is "quite excited." This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six and El Pais.

Details

The excited art world is excited because Leonard Lauder's collection will hit the market next week.

Page Six learned about a recent dinner celebrating the long-awaited auction of the private art collection owned by cosmetics magnate Leonard A. Lauder.

The dinner also served as an opening party for Sotheby's new home in the Breuer building, which once housed the Whitney Museum.

According to insiders, Leonard Lauder's art collection will be sold this Friday

- writes Page Six.

"It is particularly striking to see works from the Lauder collection in what was the Whitney gallery from 1966 to 2014."

This highlights the billionaire's extraordinary dedication and his contribution to the development of New York's art institutions.

It's a little crazy to be sitting in the old Whitney space with these amazing works FOR SALE!

- an insider said excitedly.

Reference

Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies and son of the iconic businesswoman who founded the cosmetics house that bears her name, died on June 14 at the age of 92 at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his family.

Leonard was the eldest son of Estée and Joseph Lauder, who together founded the Estée Lauder company in 1946. Leonard joined the company in 1958 and served as CEO for many years.

Thanks to his business acumen and knack for acquiring other cosmetics companies (Clinique, Bobbi Brown, MAC, La Mer), Lauder became one of New York's most famous billionaires and left behind a fortune of $15.6 billion.

He was an icon and a pioneer who earned the respect of the whole world. His energy and vision helped shape our company and will continue to do so for generations to come.

- said Stéphane de La Faverie, CEO of Estée Lauder.

Recall

After the death of fashion designer Giorgio Armani, the question arose about his successor and the future fate of the fashion brand. Although Armani announced a succession plan, the details remain unknown, causing debate.

Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 8824.09.25, 05:37 • 29361 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN LiteFinance