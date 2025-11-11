Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million

Next week, the collection of Leonard Lauder, a leading figure in the cosmetics industry and an American billionaire who died in June 2025, will appear at auction. This is a private art collection, which is why the New York art world is "quite excited." This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six and El Pais.

Details

The excited art world is excited because Leonard Lauder's collection will hit the market next week.

Page Six learned about a recent dinner celebrating the long-awaited auction of the private art collection owned by cosmetics magnate Leonard A. Lauder.

The dinner also served as an opening party for Sotheby's new home in the Breuer building, which once housed the Whitney Museum.

According to insiders, Leonard Lauder's art collection will be sold this Friday - writes Page Six.

"It is particularly striking to see works from the Lauder collection in what was the Whitney gallery from 1966 to 2014."

This highlights the billionaire's extraordinary dedication and his contribution to the development of New York's art institutions.

It's a little crazy to be sitting in the old Whitney space with these amazing works FOR SALE! - an insider said excitedly.

Reference

Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus of The Estée Lauder Companies and son of the iconic businesswoman who founded the cosmetics house that bears her name, died on June 14 at the age of 92 at his home in Manhattan surrounded by his family.

Leonard was the eldest son of Estée and Joseph Lauder, who together founded the Estée Lauder company in 1946. Leonard joined the company in 1958 and served as CEO for many years.

Thanks to his business acumen and knack for acquiring other cosmetics companies (Clinique, Bobbi Brown, MAC, La Mer), Lauder became one of New York's most famous billionaires and left behind a fortune of $15.6 billion.

He was an icon and a pioneer who earned the respect of the whole world. His energy and vision helped shape our company and will continue to do so for generations to come. - said Stéphane de La Faverie, CEO of Estée Lauder.

