Sony names new PlayStation executives after Jim Ryan resigns

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81319 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107379 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150235 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154272 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39936 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31887 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64288 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32460 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58404 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212058 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224600 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81319 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58404 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64288 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112945 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
Actual
Sony names new PlayStation executives after Jim Ryan resigns

Sony names new PlayStation executives after Jim Ryan resigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22667 views

Sony has appointed Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino to lead the PlayStation division, sharing responsibility for the platform and gaming businesses.

Sony appoints co-CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as heads of the PlayStation division starting June 1, UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Hermen Hulst, currently head of PlayStation Studios, will be appointed CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) studio business group. Hideaki Nishino will be appointed CEO of SIE's platform business group, and both will report to Sony's CFO and SIE Chairman Hiroki Totoki.

The unusual appointment of co-CEOs came just a few months after former PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan resigned.

Totoki has been serving as interim CEO of SIE and has been working to find a successor to the SIE CEO position, but Sony has now decided that it wants to split the responsibilities of running its PlayStation business across platforms and games. Both Nishino and Hulst are veterans of Sony, with Nishino having worked for Sony in several capacities for over 20 years.

Sony has appointed co-CEOs to run its PlayStation business for the first time, and it comes as the gaming industry is reeling from layoffs over the past 18 months. Earlier this year, Sony laid off 900 PlayStation employees and closed its London studio in the UK, which developed games for PlayStation VR.

Sony lays off 900 PlayStation employees27.02.24, 17:00 • 37521 view

Earlier this year, Microsoft laid off 1,900 Activision and Xbox employees, and then last week closed the Bethesda studios behind Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush in another round of layoffs.

Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and then automatically says it needs more games like Hi-Fi Rush09.05.24, 17:58 • 80311 views

Sony's announcement of the new PlayStation executives also comes just hours before the company is due to report its latest earnings. Sony lowered its sales forecasts for the PS5 console last quarter, so now all eyes are on the number of PS5 units the company managed to sell in fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31. There may also be additional hints about Sony's ambitious plans for the PlayStation PC.

During the financial results teleconference earlier this year, SIE Chairman Hiroki Totoki discussed the possibility of developing PlayStation games on PC/multiplatform. "In the past, we wanted to popularize consoles... but there are synergies," said Totoki, "So if you have strong native content, not only for our console but also for other platforms like computers, native content can be developed across multiple platforms, and that can help boost operating profit.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
microsoftMicrosoft
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising