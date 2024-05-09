Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and then automatically says it needs more games like Hi-Fi Rush

Microsoft has closed the Hi-Fi Rush project by Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, as well as 3 other studios. At the same time, the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty held a discussion of future goals, where he announced the need to develop new games that will give "prestige and rewards". This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Microsoft has decided to close a number of studios, including Tango Gameworks (Ghostwire Tokyo, The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush) and Arkane Austin (Redfall, Prey). The impact of this news shook the industry to its core, but it seems that the soap opera is not over yet.

According to The Verge, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, explained the company's approach to the future.

This upset many fans and caused a storm of criticism, according to gaming industry observers.

The closure of Tango Gameworks is especially painful when we recall the recent success of Hi-Fi Rush. Chai's musical adventure was one of the highest rated games of last year, winning love from fans and critics alike for its lighthearted humor, jet-powered combat, and vivid visuals. - writes the entertainment website IGN.

By all accounts, including Microsoft's own, Tango Gameworks was a hit and something completely unlike anything they'd ever done before. Prior to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks was known exclusively for its survival horror games, including The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer spoke about how important it is for Xbox to allow studios to create games outside their comfort zone.

I want to give teams a creative platform to promote their abilities and aspirations - said Spencer.

Spencer praised Hi-Fi Rush for its "high quality" and said that players can "expect" to see more titles from Japan that will be reminiscent of projects such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

Although there are titles that we cannot announce yet. We are currently developing new games in cooperation with Japanese companies - Spencer said in an interview.

