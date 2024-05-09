Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and then automatically says it needs more games like Hi-Fi Rush

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75585 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106011 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173936 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165216 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225504 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45600 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40600 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34661 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58978 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53058 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224263 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75585 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53058 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112748 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113656 views
Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and then automatically says it needs more games like Hi-Fi Rush

Microsoft shuts down Tango Gameworks and then automatically says it needs more games like Hi-Fi Rush

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80311 views

Microsoft is closing Tango Gameworks, the studio that created the critically acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, along with other studios, and Xbox CEO Matt Booty emphasizes the need to create more "prestigious and rewarding" games like Hi-Fi Rush.

Microsoft has closed the Hi-Fi Rush project by Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, as well as 3 other studios. At the same time, the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty held a discussion of future goals, where he announced the need to develop new games that will give "prestige and rewards". This was reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Microsoft has decided to close a number of studios, including Tango Gameworks (Ghostwire Tokyo, The Evil Within, Hi-Fi Rush) and Arkane Austin (Redfall, Prey). The impact of this news shook the industry to its core, but it seems that the soap opera is not over yet.

According to The Verge, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, explained the company's approach to the future.

This upset many fans and caused a storm of criticism, according to gaming industry observers.

The closure of Tango Gameworks is especially painful when we recall the recent success of Hi-Fi Rush. Chai's musical adventure was one of the highest rated games of last year, winning love from fans and critics alike for its lighthearted humor, jet-powered combat, and vivid visuals.

- writes the entertainment website IGN.

By all accounts, including Microsoft's own, Tango Gameworks was a hit and something completely unlike anything they'd ever done before. Prior to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks was known exclusively for its survival horror games, including The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer spoke about how important it is for Xbox to allow studios to create games outside their comfort zone.

I want to give teams a creative platform to promote their abilities and aspirations

- said Spencer.

Spencer praised Hi-Fi Rush for its "high quality" and said that players can "expect" to see more titles from Japan that will be reminiscent of projects such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

Although there are titles that we cannot announce yet. We are currently developing new games in cooperation with Japanese companies 

- Spencer said in an interview.

Recall

Microsoft to build new artificial intelligence center in the US: announces a USD 3.3 billion investment in a data center in Wisconsin and AI training programs for local residents working in manufacturing. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft

