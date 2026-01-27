Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict

In Paris, designer Victoria Beckham received the honorary title of Chevalier of the National Order of Arts and Letters. At the award ceremony of the honorary award Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts. Her star husband David Beckham and three children - Cruz, Romeo, and daughter Harper - arrived to support her at the event at the French Ministry of Culture. This was reported by UNN with reference to the authoritative publication Hello Magazine.

So, on the eve of the event, the younger sons of the star couple published videos and posts from Paris, which social media users linked to strained relations in the family. In particular, attention was drawn to Cruz Beckham's publication with an ambiguous caption, which appeared against the backdrop of a conflict with his older brother Brooklyn.

"Imagine someone hating, and we're just here like this," Cruz wrote.

After the ceremony, Romeo and Cruz publicly congratulated their mother on social media, and David Beckham emphasized that this award is a well-deserved recognition of her contribution to the world of culture and fashion. Among the famous laureates of the order are George Clooney, Tim Burton, and Kylie Minogue.

At the same time, the Beckham family refrains from commenting on the statements of Brooklyn Beckham, who previously announced the breakdown of relations with his parents and accused them of excessive control. No official response from the family has been heard yet.

