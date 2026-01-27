Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict

$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 4754 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13738 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 13282 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 27074 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19404 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15640 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 26683 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26549 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17381 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 18543 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 22755 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 25136 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27492 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13517 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13739 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 11170 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 27076 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27551 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 26684 views
Donald Trump
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 92 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 5732 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13561 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 28879 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 28020 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Facebook
Starlink

Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Victoria Beckham received the honorary title of Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters in Paris. She was supported by her husband David and children Cruz, Romeo, and Harper, while her eldest son Brooklyn was absent from the ceremony.

Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict

In Paris, designer Victoria Beckham received the honorary title of Chevalier of the National Order of Arts and Letters. At the award ceremony of the honorary award Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts. Her star husband David Beckham and three children - Cruz, Romeo, and daughter Harper - arrived to support her at the event at the French Ministry of Culture. This was reported by UNN with reference to the authoritative publication Hello Magazine.

So, on the eve of the event, the younger sons of the star couple published videos and posts from Paris, which social media users linked to strained relations in the family. In particular, attention was drawn to Cruz Beckham's publication with an ambiguous caption, which appeared against the backdrop of a conflict with his older brother Brooklyn.

"Imagine someone hating, and we're just here like this," Cruz wrote.

After the ceremony, Romeo and Cruz publicly congratulated their mother on social media, and David Beckham emphasized that this award is a well-deserved recognition of her contribution to the world of culture and fashion. Among the famous laureates of the order are George Clooney, Tim Burton, and Kylie Minogue.

At the same time, the Beckham family refrains from commenting on the statements of Brooklyn Beckham, who previously announced the breakdown of relations with his parents and accused them of excessive control. No official response from the family has been heard yet.

Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakes20.01.26, 19:16 • 31410 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
