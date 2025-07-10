Son of a criminal boss from Kolomoiskyi's orbit ordered the murder of witnesses in his father's case

Law enforcement officers have notified two lawyers of suspicion who offered $1 million to avoid criminal liability for their client and $100,000 for the premeditated murder of witnesses. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, Dmytro Hrytsun, the son of criminal authority Oleksandr Hrytsun, who is associated with Ihor Kolomoiskyi, was among those who received the suspicion.

On July 9, 2025, in the city of Dnipro, prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, with the operational support of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, exposed and notified a lawyer of suspicion who attempted to resolve issues regarding the avoidance of criminal liability for his client and related persons for committing a number of grave and especially grave criminal offenses, as well as improving their procedural status by changing the legal qualification of the imputed acts to milder ones, closing criminal proceedings, applying a lesser measure of punishment to the suspects, etc., for an unlawful benefit. - stated the message from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As reported, to resolve these issues, the lawyer planned to transfer an unlawful benefit totaling $1 million to authorized officials.

Law enforcement officers documented the fact that the lawyer transferred part of the unlawful benefit in the amount of $100,000.

The lawyer's actions were qualified under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - providing an unlawful benefit for an official holding a responsible position to commit actions using their official position in the interests of third parties, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

For the committed act, the lawyer and accomplice face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 4 to 8 years with confiscation of property.

The client himself, as noted, has connections with criminal circles and influence over them at the local level (one of the regional centers of Ukraine).

His son, also a lawyer, is another lawyer in this story. He offered $100,000 for the premeditated murder of key witnesses in the criminal proceedings against his father. - the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officers documented the fact that the suspect's son transferred part of the funds for preparing the commission of the specified crime in the amount of $11,000.

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, notified the specified person of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, paragraphs 1, 5, 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The commission of this crime provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

Dmytro's father, Oleksandr Hrytsun, was involved in business and had criminal influence. Both father and son are considered to be people from Ihor Kolomoiskyi's orbit.

As for Dmytro Hrytsun himself, he ran for the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada in 2024 in the 49th district. However, he failed to get into parliament.

Before the Verkhovna Rada elections, an audio recording appeared online, in which men whose voices resemble Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadiy Korban, and Davyd Zhvania are talking. According to media reports, it was probably about elections in the Donetsk region. Dmytro Hrytsun was also mentioned, as "their man."

A person with a voice similar to Korban's dictated to a person with a voice similar to Zhvania the numbers of electoral districts and the names of candidates, and Zhvania allegedly asked about the identities of these candidates.

"And in the 49th (who - ed.)?

- We have Hrytsun there.

<...>

- And who is he?

- He is our man.

- And generally, by profession?

- By profession - a businessman," - the dialogue is heard in the video.