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Smoke has been observed in Kyiv and the region following enemy attacks; people are advised to close their windows.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Smoke was recorded in Kyiv, particularly in three districts, following the attacks, but air quality readings are within the normal range. A moderate level of dust was detected in Boyarka.

Smoke has been observed in Kyiv and the region following enemy attacks; people are advised to close their windows.

Following enemy attacks in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, smoke has been observed. At the same time, air quality at stationary monitoring stations in the capital remains within normal limits. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Regional State Administration, writes UNN.

Smoke has been observed in some districts of the capital due to enemy attacks. Air quality at all stationary reference monitoring stations is within normal limits

- the statement said.

Smoke has been observed in particular in the Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

This may negatively affect the health of, first and foremost, people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, children, older people and pregnant women.

Until the situation improves, specialists recommend:

  • close the windows;
    • if possible, reduce the amount of time spent outdoors;
      • drink enough water;
        • if you have an air purifier, turn it on at maximum power.

          The air quality index reflects the current situation and may change rapidly depending on how the fire situation develops.

          According to reports from the Kyiv Regional State Administration, moderate levels of fine particulate matter have been recorded in the ambient air in the city of Boiarka. This is evidenced by the results of average daily observations conducted by monitoring stations.

          In other settlements in the Kyiv region, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the ambient air were observed.

          The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region corresponds to the natural background level.

          Russia's morning attack on Kyiv claimed one life, and the number of injured is rising23.09.26, 10:46 • 16569 views

          Olga Rozgon

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