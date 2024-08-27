Sloviansk comes under enemy fire: three explosions near the highway
Kyiv • UNN
Three explosions occurred in Sloviansk near the Kharkiv-Dovzhansk highway. A gas station, three cars, and a hotel building were damaged, with no casualties.
Sloviansk was shelled again, with three explosions this morning. This was reported by the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, on Tuesday, UNN reported.
It's loud in Sloviansk again! Three explosions occurred at about 10:30 a.m. The shelling took place near the Kharkiv-Dovzhansk highway. A gas station, three cars and a hotel building were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties
Russia fired 9 times at Donetsk: recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged27.08.24, 10:18 • 17753 views