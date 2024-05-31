Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital
Kyiv • UNN
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been released from hospital. Doctors reported that his health was improving, and he began the rehabilitation process.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico was released from the hospital. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.
Details
On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was discharged from a hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from the assassination attempt, and taken to his apartment in Bratislava.
The hospital said that the prime minister's health is improving, and he has started the rehabilitation process.
Recall
On May 15, 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was attacked. The suspect in the attempt, 71-year-old Juraj Ch., was arrested on the spot and later charged with attempted premeditated murder.
Slovak PM Fico's condition is improving - government27.05.24, 14:33 • 14910 views