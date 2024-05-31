Slovak Prime Minister Fico released from hospital

Slovak Prime Minister Fico was released from the hospital. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was discharged from a hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica, where he was recovering from the assassination attempt, and taken to his apartment in Bratislava.

The hospital said that the prime minister's health is improving, and he has started the rehabilitation process.

Recall

On May 15, 2024, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was attacked. The suspect in the attempt, 71-year-old Juraj Ch., was arrested on the spot and later charged with attempted premeditated murder.

