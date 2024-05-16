Slovak Prime Minister Fico is in intensive care in serious but stable condition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81261 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107362 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165442 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225999 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39898 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31837 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64235 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32401 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224597 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113841 views
Slovak Prime Minister Fico is in intensive care in serious but stable condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21097 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a stable but serious condition in intensive care after an assassination attempt that resulted in multiple gunshot wounds and a 5-hour surgery.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently in intensive care, his condition is stable but serious. This was reported by the director of the Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica, Miriam Lapunikova, where Fico was taken after an assassination attempt the day before, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details 

According to her, Robert Fico is in a stable but very serious condition. "Therefore, he will stay in the intensive care unit," she said.  

The director of the hospital also said that the prime minister had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and that the treatment of the consequences of which would help him recover.

"In the afternoon, the prime minister was airlifted to the emergency room of Roosevelt Hospital, where he was treated, underwent a CT scan, and then transferred to the operating room, where he underwent a five-hour operation involving two surgical teams - a surgical team and a trauma team," she said, adding that the prime minister is also being cared for by a full team of doctors.

Lapunikova also asked the media and the public to respect the prime minister's privacy. 

Addendum

Defense Minister Robert Kalyniak said that he would also report on Fico's condition during the day, but he is currently in Bratislava for a meeting of the government security council.

"At night, doctors managed to stabilize the patient's condition, and further operations are underway to improve his condition. The situation is really serious," the Defense Minister said. 

Attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known about the alleged attacker

Recall

In Slovakia , there was a shooting and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

The attackerwho shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico explained that he disagreed with the government's policies, in particular regarding freedom of speech and the alleged elimination of the media and attacks on the Slovak TV channel RTVS.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
bratislavaBratislava
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia

