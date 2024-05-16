Slovak Prime Minister Fico is in intensive care in serious but stable condition

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently in intensive care, his condition is stable but serious. This was reported by the director of the Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica, Miriam Lapunikova, where Fico was taken after an assassination attempt the day before, UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details

According to her, Robert Fico is in a stable but very serious condition. "Therefore, he will stay in the intensive care unit," she said.

The director of the hospital also said that the prime minister had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and that the treatment of the consequences of which would help him recover.

"In the afternoon, the prime minister was airlifted to the emergency room of Roosevelt Hospital, where he was treated, underwent a CT scan, and then transferred to the operating room, where he underwent a five-hour operation involving two surgical teams - a surgical team and a trauma team," she said, adding that the prime minister is also being cared for by a full team of doctors.

Lapunikova also asked the media and the public to respect the prime minister's privacy.

Addendum

Defense Minister Robert Kalyniak said that he would also report on Fico's condition during the day, but he is currently in Bratislava for a meeting of the government security council.

"At night, doctors managed to stabilize the patient's condition, and further operations are underway to improve his condition. The situation is really serious," the Defense Minister said.

Attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known about the alleged attacker

Recall

In Slovakia , there was a shooting and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

The attackerwho shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico explained that he disagreed with the government's policies, in particular regarding freedom of speech and the alleged elimination of the media and attacks on the Slovak TV channel RTVS.