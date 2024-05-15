Attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known about the alleged attacker
Kyiv • UNN
A 71-year-old man, allegedly Juraj Cintul, a writer and opposition supporter, was detained on suspicion of an attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized with wounds to the head and chest after the shooting incident.
A 71-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to Slovak media, the man is probably Juraj Cintul, a writer and supporter of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, UNN reports.
According to media reports, in 2016, Cintul himself was the victim of an attack in a shopping center. His son told Aktuality that his father has a permit to carry a weapon.
Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: Fico hospitalized with head and chest wounds15.05.24, 16:42 • 39288 views
Officially, the information that the attacker was Cintul has not yet been confirmed.
Recall
In Slovakia, a shooting occurred and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.
Zelensky and Shmyhal condemn attack on Slovak PM Fico15.05.24, 17:37 • 22087 views