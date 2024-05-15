Attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Fico: what is known about the alleged attacker

A 71-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to Slovak media, the man is probably Juraj Cintul, a writer and supporter of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, UNN reports.

According to media reports, in 2016, Cintul himself was the victim of an attack in a shopping center. His son told Aktuality that his father has a permit to carry a weapon.

Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: Fico hospitalized with head and chest wounds

Officially, the information that the attacker was Cintul has not yet been confirmed.

In Slovakia, a shooting occurred and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

Zelensky and Shmyhal condemn attack on Slovak PM Fico