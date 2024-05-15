Attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia: Fico hospitalized with head and chest wounds

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was wounded in the head and chest during the shooting. Pravda published a video of the first seconds after the assassination attempt, UNN reports.

According to media reports, Fico's condition after the assassination attempt is assessed as serious. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The footage circulated by the media shows the wounded Ftso being transferred to a car and urgently driven away from the scene of the shooting.

A shooting has occurred in Slovakia and Prime Minister Robert Fico has been wounded and is being taken to the hospital.