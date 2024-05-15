Slovak PM Fico undergoes successful surgery - media

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, who was assassinated, has been successfully operated on. This was reported by ta3, according to UNN.

"Robert Fico was successfully operated on, he is in stable condition and communicating," the statement said.

The Denník Štandard reported that Fico, who was assassinated, had bleeding in his abdomen, which doctors cannot stop.

In Slovakia , a shooting occurred and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.