Slovak Deputy Prime Minister says there is no longer a threat to Fico's life

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81198 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250498 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39815 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64140 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32308 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58237 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212045 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224589 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81198 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58237 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113836 views
Slovak Deputy Prime Minister says there is no longer a threat to Fico's life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27493 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico survived an assassination attempt and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and joint.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in a life-threatening condition. According to The Guardian, his deputy, Tomas Taraba, also made a statement to the press, UNN reports .

Details

The official provided details of the wounds sustained by the government official during the assassination attempt: one of the bullets went through his stomach, and another damaged a joint. Doctors operated on Fico immediately after he was transported to the hospital, and the intervention was successful.

"In the end, he will survive," Taraba assured journalists.

Local Slovak media confirm that Fico is no longer in surgery and his condition has been stabilized.

Fico attacker explains why he shot at Prime Minister15.05.24, 23:25 • 71705 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealth
hardianThe Guardian
robert-ficoRobert Fico

