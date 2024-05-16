Slovak Deputy Prime Minister says there is no longer a threat to Fico's life

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in a life-threatening condition. According to The Guardian, his deputy, Tomas Taraba, also made a statement to the press, UNN reports .

Details

The official provided details of the wounds sustained by the government official during the assassination attempt: one of the bullets went through his stomach, and another damaged a joint. Doctors operated on Fico immediately after he was transported to the hospital, and the intervention was successful.

"In the end, he will survive," Taraba assured journalists.

Local Slovak media confirm that Fico is no longer in surgery and his condition has been stabilized.

