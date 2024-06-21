ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Six Ukrainian carriers were disconnected from the Shlyakh system

Kyiv • UNN

 11106 views

Six Ukrainian carriers were disconnected from the Shlyakh system for three months due to systematic violation of border crossing rules by transporting men of military age across the state border during martial law.

For systematic violation of the rules of crossing the state border by those liable for military service , 6 carriers were disconnected from the Shlyakh system. This was announced on Friday, June 21, by the state service for Transport Safety, Reports UNN

6 carriers were disconnected from the SHLYAKH system for systematic violation of the rules of crossing the state border by those liable for military service

 - the message says.

The corresponding decision was made by the commission on the termination of licensees ' access to the unified set of Information Systems of Ukrtransbezpeka.   

Disconnected from the system " path for three months  of such carriers. 

  • FLP Gaidaychuk Pavel Anatolyevich
  • FOP Marinyak Anton Yuryevich
  • FLP Pyanov Vitaly Igorevich
  • FOP Esin Sergey Viktorovich
  • SHEN LOZHISTIK LLC
  • ISHBILEN TRANSPORT LLC

It is noted that according to the materials of the state border service of Ukraine, these carriers were involved in organizing channels for transporting men of military age across the state border during martial law. Persons who were organized to leave Ukraine as road transport drivers did not return to Ukraine within 60 days, which violated the established rules for crossing the state border.

 Ukrtransbezpeka pointed out that dozens more cases of abuse of entering data into the system were submitted for consideration by the commission. After checking the information on each case, a decision will be made .

There is a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the border-Demchenko20.06.24, 10:03 • 12363 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine