There is a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the border-Demchenko

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 1384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17542 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149328 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212358 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246700 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153002 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371068 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183525 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 1384 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154910 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130051 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149328 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142163 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12922 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18099 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19214 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37746 views
There is a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the border-Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12363 views

Recently, the number of attempts to cross the state border using forged documents at checkpoints has slightly decreased, and now border guards detect about 5 forgeries a day, compared with about 10 earlier, although such attempts continue.

There is a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the border-Demchenko

Recently, there has been a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the state border at checkpoints. Earlier, border guards found about 10 fakes per day, now this number can be up to 5.

This was announced by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Recently, we have seen a slightly possible decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents. Some time earlier, we could detect about 10 forgeries per day at checkpoints, now this number can be up to 5, but in fact such attempts do not stop and people go to get such documents through criminal groups in order to cross the border in the future

- said Demchenko.

In addition, he commented on illegal attempts to cross the border on the green section of the border – outside the checkpoints.

Most attempts to illegally cross the border still occur not in the direction of checkpoints, but along the green section of the border, that is, outside the roads where you can legally cross the border. Recently, we have not seen that the number of attempts has increased dramatically, but in fact they remain Daily. Every day, Border Guards detain violators on various sections of the border, while most of these attempts remain on the border with Moldova and Romania. Although such attempts are also recorded on other sections of the border

Demchenko noted.

addition

Earlier it was reported that the border patrol near the border with Hungary on the field Road found a Volkswagen minibus without a driver. Damage to the barrier fence and traces of people were also found. Journalist Vitaly Glagola reported that allegedly 18 people cut the fence and fled to Hungary.

The QR code of the military registration document can be shown when crossing the border 19.06.24, 18:59 • 22216 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
