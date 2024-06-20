There is a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the border-Demchenko

Recently, there has been a certain decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents to cross the state border at checkpoints. Earlier, border guards found about 10 fakes per day, now this number can be up to 5.

This was announced by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Recently, we have seen a slightly possible decrease in the number of attempts to use forged documents. Some time earlier, we could detect about 10 forgeries per day at checkpoints, now this number can be up to 5, but in fact such attempts do not stop and people go to get such documents through criminal groups in order to cross the border in the future - said Demchenko.

In addition, he commented on illegal attempts to cross the border on the green section of the border – outside the checkpoints.

Most attempts to illegally cross the border still occur not in the direction of checkpoints, but along the green section of the border, that is, outside the roads where you can legally cross the border. Recently, we have not seen that the number of attempts has increased dramatically, but in fact they remain Daily. Every day, Border Guards detain violators on various sections of the border, while most of these attempts remain on the border with Moldova and Romania. Although such attempts are also recorded on other sections of the border Demchenko noted.

Earlier it was reported that the border patrol near the border with Hungary on the field Road found a Volkswagen minibus without a driver. Damage to the barrier fence and traces of people were also found. Journalist Vitaly Glagola reported that allegedly 18 people cut the fence and fled to Hungary.

