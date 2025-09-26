$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 23566 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 14211 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 15043 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 18755 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 20450 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 32705 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 37605 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 41927 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28665 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 26 - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

On September 26, six people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Nikopol, five people were injured by artillery shelling, and in the Synelnykove district, a man was injured by a UAV hit, which caused a fire.

Six people injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 26 - SES

During September 26, Russian occupiers did not stop attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Six people were injured, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

In Nikopol, five people were injured as a result of artillery shelling. Rescuers evacuated three women from the dangerous zone and handed them over to medics. Two more women sought medical help on their own, the State Emergency Service added.

In the Synelnykove district, a man was injured due to a Russian UAV hit. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out: the fire engulfed three residential buildings and an outbuilding. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

General Staff: up to a third of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk direction26.09.25, 16:57 • 1600 views

