Six people injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 26 - SES
Kyiv • UNN
On September 26, six people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Nikopol, five people were injured by artillery shelling, and in the Synelnykove district, a man was injured by a UAV hit, which caused a fire.
During September 26, Russian occupiers did not stop attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Six people were injured, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
In Nikopol, five people were injured as a result of artillery shelling. Rescuers evacuated three women from the dangerous zone and handed them over to medics. Two more women sought medical help on their own, the State Emergency Service added.
In the Synelnykove district, a man was injured due to a Russian UAV hit. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out: the fire engulfed three residential buildings and an outbuilding. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.
