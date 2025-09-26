$41.490.08
General Staff: up to a third of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have been recorded, 31 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Lyman directions.

General Staff: up to a third of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk direction

Almost a third of the 106 battles since the beginning of today took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka, Toretsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 4 p.m. on September 26, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have been recorded

- reported the General Staff.

According to the report, border settlements, including Esman and Znob-Trubchevska in Sumy Oblast, are suffering from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The Seredyna-Buda community also suffered air strikes with unguided missiles.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropped 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice near Vovchansk, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Pishchane and Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and Derylove. The Defense Forces successfully stopped six attempts of enemy advance, battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through twice in the Hryhorivka area and in the direction of Dronivka. Our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, trying to advance near Yampil and towards Stupochky. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked 12 times today in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, and Kalynivske. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Poltavka, three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In other directions of the front, no significant changes in the situation were recorded, as indicated.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine