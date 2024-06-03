Six more Ukrainian children were taken out of the territory occupied by Russia

The save Ukraine team helped three Ukrainian families with six children, three of whom are half-orphans, leave the temporarily occupied territories. This was stated by The head of the organization Nikolay Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

Charity Foundation Save Ukraine saved 6 children from occupation (...). Our team helped three Ukrainian families leave the temporarily occupied territories. these families found our contacts and asked for help. They're safe now. Both adults and children are incredibly happy that they are finally under the Ukrainian flag Kuleba declared.

According to Kuleba, the father of one of the families died in front of his three children from a Russian shell that hit the yard.

Children from another family witnessed several times how the Russian military beat and tortured their father. The youngest son of the family stopped talking after what he saw. The Russian occupiers also threatened the children-they said that their father would be killed, their mother would be forced to serve the Russian military, and they would be taken to a boarding school.

recall

According to the prosecutor general's Office, 550 children were killed and more than 1,364 were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. Most of the victims were in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions.