Six more Ukrainian children were taken out of the territory occupied by Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32938 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99422 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147990 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243236 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172711 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164268 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221785 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112997 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53012 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109612 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45220 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79430 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243236 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234101 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221130 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112370 views
Six more Ukrainian children were taken out of the territory occupied by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29908 views

The save Ukraine team helped three Ukrainian families with six children, including three semi-orphans, escape from the Russian-occupied territories.

The save Ukraine team helped three Ukrainian families with six children, three of whom are half-orphans, leave the temporarily occupied territories. This was stated by The head of the organization Nikolay Kuleba, reports UNN.

Details

Charity Foundation Save Ukraine saved 6 children from occupation (...). Our team helped three Ukrainian families leave the temporarily occupied territories.  these families found our contacts and asked for help. They're safe now. Both adults and children are incredibly happy that they are finally under the Ukrainian flag

Kuleba declared. 

According to Kuleba, the father of one of the families died in front of his three children from a Russian shell that hit the yard.

Children from another family witnessed several times how the Russian military beat and tortured their father. The youngest son of the family stopped talking after what he saw. The Russian occupiers also threatened the children-they said that their father would be killed, their mother would be forced to serve the Russian military, and they would be taken to a boarding school.

recall

According to the prosecutor general's Office, 550 children were killed and more than 1,364 were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. Most of the victims were in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising