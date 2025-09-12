Six employees of Poltava prison to face trial for torturing a prisoner

Law enforcement officers have submitted an indictment to the court against six employees of the State Institution "Poltava Penitentiary (No. 23)", who are accused of torturing a prisoner. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Among the defendants are the head of one of the departments, the duty assistant head of the institution, three senior corps officers, and a junior inspector. The investigation established that on the morning of April 15, 2025, the prisoner complained to the institution's staff about feeling unwell and asked for medical assistance.

Not receiving an adequate response from the employees, he punched the cell wall and injured his hand. The head of the institution ordered his subordinates to "teach him a lesson" to punish the prisoner "for violating the regime" and allegedly constant complaints about the conditions of detention.

Other suspected employees of the penitentiary tied the victim's hands and feet with cloth to the bed. When the victim freed himself, he was handcuffed.

After visiting a doctor, which the prisoner insisted on, the victim was tied up again. He was left restrained until lunch the next day.

The detainees were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 27 (types of accomplices);

Part 1 of Art. 28 (Commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);

Part 3 of Art. 127 (torture).

All defendants face a long prison sentence. The head of the department and the duty assistant head of the Poltava penitentiary have been dismissed from their jobs, and the other accused have been suspended from their positions.

The victim himself is currently in another correctional colony.

