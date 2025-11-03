$42.080.01
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
Six debutants and Yamal's record: FIFPRO announced the symbolic team of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

As noted by the organization, the FIFPRO Men's World 11 was determined by a vote of professional footballers from around the world using a secure digital platform distributed by FIFPRO and its affiliated player unions.

Six debutants and Yamal's record: FIFPRO announced the symbolic team of the year

The International Federation of Professional Footballers' Associations (FIFPRO) has unveiled its symbolic team for 2025. It includes six debutants, and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal broke Kylian Mbappé's previous record by making it into the top eleven at the age of 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to the association's website.

Details

As noted by the organization, the FIFPRO Men's World 11 squad was determined by a vote of professional footballers from around the world using a secure digital platform distributed by FIFPRO and its affiliated player unions.

The voting covered performances between July 15, 2024, and August 3, 2025, with players required to have participated in at least 30 official matches during this period.

Each participant selected the top three players in each of the four positional categories: goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards who received the most votes were selected for the team, with the 11th spot awarded to the next highest-ranked outfield player.

In total, over 20,000 professional footballers from 68 countries voted for their team of the year.

The French club PSG, which won the treble in the 2024/2025 season, including the Champions League, had the most players in the team of the year.

PSG crushed Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history01.06.25, 00:33 • 3997 views

For the first time, 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal also made it into the squad, breaking Kylian Mbappé's previous record from 2018, when the French forward joined the team at the age of 19.

In addition to Yamal, Cole Palmer, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Pedri, and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé also made it into the squad for the first time.

Ousmane Dembélé is the winner of the "Golden Ball"23.09.25, 00:13 • 2731 view

The symbolic team of the year is as follows: goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG / Manchester City). Defenders - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi (both PSG). Midfielders - Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Vitinha (PSG). Forwards - Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG).

Recall

Italian newspaper Tuttosport published a list of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy 2025 award, which is given annually to the best young European footballer under 21. France and England have the most representatives.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Kylian Mbappé