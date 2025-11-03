Six debutants and Yamal's record: FIFPRO announced the symbolic team of the year

The International Federation of Professional Footballers' Associations (FIFPRO) has unveiled its symbolic team for 2025. It includes six debutants, and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal broke Kylian Mbappé's previous record by making it into the top eleven at the age of 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to the association's website.

As noted by the organization, the FIFPRO Men's World 11 squad was determined by a vote of professional footballers from around the world using a secure digital platform distributed by FIFPRO and its affiliated player unions.

The voting covered performances between July 15, 2024, and August 3, 2025, with players required to have participated in at least 30 official matches during this period.

Each participant selected the top three players in each of the four positional categories: goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward.

The goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards who received the most votes were selected for the team, with the 11th spot awarded to the next highest-ranked outfield player.

In total, over 20,000 professional footballers from 68 countries voted for their team of the year.

The French club PSG, which won the treble in the 2024/2025 season, including the Champions League, had the most players in the team of the year.

For the first time, 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal also made it into the squad, breaking Kylian Mbappé's previous record from 2018, when the French forward joined the team at the age of 19.

In addition to Yamal, Cole Palmer, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Pedri, and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé also made it into the squad for the first time.

The symbolic team of the year is as follows: goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG / Manchester City). Defenders - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi (both PSG). Midfielders - Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Vitinha (PSG). Forwards - Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ousmane Dembélé (PSG).

