Situation in Velyka Novosilka escalates: Russians try to surround the settlement
Russian troops are trying to encircle Velyka Novosilka, the situation is complicated. The Commander-in-Chief visited the area of responsibility to monitor the situation and consider options for resolving it.
The situation in Velyka Novosilka is complicated, the Russians are trying to surround the settlement. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports .
The situation there is really complicated. The Russians are aiming to surround the village, and the Ukrainian troops are aiming to prevent the encirclement, and there are certain plans for this. In order to keep the situation under control, the commander-in-chief was in our area of responsibility and certain options were considered to resolve the situation,
The spokesperson also added that the situation is under the focus of attention.
