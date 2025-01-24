Situation in Velyka Novosilka escalates: Russians try to surround the settlement

The situation in Velyka Novosilka is complicated, the Russians are trying to surround the settlement. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation there is really complicated. The Russians are aiming to surround the village, and the Ukrainian troops are aiming to prevent the encirclement, and there are certain plans for this. In order to keep the situation under control, the commander-in-chief was in our area of responsibility and certain options were considered to resolve the situation, - Tregubov noted.

The spokesperson also added that the situation is under the focus of attention.

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrotethat the Ukrainian Defense Forces are engaged in heavy fighting with the superior enemy near Velyka Novosilka. The command is taking measures to strengthen the units and warns of Russian information operations.