“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Situation in Velyka Novosilka escalates: Russians try to surround the settlement

Situation in Velyka Novosilka escalates: Russians try to surround the settlement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35311 views

Russian troops are trying to encircle Velyka Novosilka, the situation is complicated. The Commander-in-Chief visited the area of responsibility to monitor the situation and consider options for resolving it.

The situation in Velyka Novosilka is complicated, the Russians are trying to surround the settlement. This was reported by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation there is really complicated. The Russians are aiming to surround the village, and the Ukrainian troops are aiming to prevent the encirclement, and there are certain plans for this. In order to keep the situation under control, the commander-in-chief was in our area of responsibility and certain options were considered to resolve the situation,

- Tregubov noted.

The spokesperson also added that the situation is under the focus of attention. 

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrotethat the Ukrainian Defense Forces are engaged in heavy fighting with the superior enemy near Velyka Novosilka. The command is taking measures to strengthen the units and warns of Russian information operations.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising