Situation at the front: the enemy suffers serious losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 12, 151 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one massive missile and air strike with 32 missiles and 70 air strikes, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 1292 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4066 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping fourteen guided bombs, and carried out 178 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay – towards the settlement of Novoosynove – Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to advance.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebrianka and Dronivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by occupation forces in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all attacks by the invaders.

Eight times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. Three combat engagements have not yet ended.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. Our defenders stopped 47 enemy assault actions, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 162 occupiers were neutralized, 105 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one multi-purpose armored light tractor, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, one vehicle, nine motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, and two enemy electronic warfare stations. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders nine times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards the settlement of Novopavlivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy assault actions in the Kamianske area. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island, one combat engagement is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske.

Recall

On July 11, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 amount to 1,032,690 people.

