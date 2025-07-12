Situation at the front: the enemy suffers serious losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.820.00
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
06:07 PM • 13761 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
05:25 PM • 34585 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
04:32 PM • 64563 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 59365 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 66174 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 202350 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 201679 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 163210 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 107533 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 85690 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
The Russian Ministry of Defense cynically reported strikes on Ukraine's "defense industry plants"
July 12, 11:28 AM
Lavrov met with Kim Jong Un during visit to DPRK
July 12, 12:35 PM
Strengthening air defense, investments in production and more: Zelenskyy summarized the Ukraine Recovery Conference
July 12, 02:34 PM
The less politicization, the better: lawyers, military personnel, and MPs on Shabunin's case
03:56 PM
An explosion occurred in Dnipro
04:47 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:42 PM
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 202350 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 02:05 PM
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 201679 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall
July 11, 05:00 AM
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchase
July 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
July 10, 02:43 PM
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 239827 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 12, 02:30 PM
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama
July 11, 03:54 PM
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal
July 11, 03:30 PM
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case
July 11, 12:06 PM
Armani announced his return after health issues
July 11, 09:16 AM
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Situation at the front: the enemy suffers serious losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

On July 12, 151 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian troops launched a massive missile and air strike, using 32 missiles, 70 airstrikes, and 104 guided aerial bombs.

Situation at the front: the enemy suffers serious losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of July 12, 151 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched one massive missile and air strike with 32 missiles and 70 air strikes, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 1292 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4066 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping fourteen guided bombs, and carried out 178 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attacked near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelene Hay – towards the settlement of Novoosynove – Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to advance.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebrianka and Dronivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by occupation forces in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Vyimka.

Our intelligence, and the intelligence of our partners, has information that Russia will prolong the war - Zelenskyy
10.07.25, 20:27

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all attacks by the invaders.

Eight times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. Three combat engagements have not yet ended.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Myrny, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiia, and Oleksiivka. Our defenders stopped 47 enemy assault actions, and four more combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 162 occupiers were neutralized, 105 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one multi-purpose armored light tractor, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles, one vehicle, nine motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, and two enemy electronic warfare stations.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders nine times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Filiia, Myrny, Shevchenko, Temirivka, Zelene Pole, and towards the settlement of Novopavlivka. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy assault actions in the Kamianske area. The settlements of Novoandriivka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island, one combat engagement is still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske.

Recall

On July 11, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.07.25 amount to 1,032,690 people.

Lavrov announced Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine
07.07.25, 15:30

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
