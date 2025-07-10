Our intelligence, and the intelligence of our partners, has information that Russia will prolong the war - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence and partner intelligence agencies have information that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to prolong the war, rejecting all opportunities to establish a real ceasefire. Zelensky said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

Our intelligence, and the intelligence of our partners, has all the information that Russia will continue to prolong this war. Putin rejects all opportunities to establish a real ceasefire; he does not want real peace. Putin is addicted to war and murder. He can only be forced to abandon such an addiction by real force, so our defense in Ukraine must be strong enough - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that after very positive and constructive conversations with US President Donald Trump, there are all necessary political signals about the resumption of aid supplies to Ukraine.