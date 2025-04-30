Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 30, 177 combat engagements took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the occupiers carried out 91 air strikes, using 179 KABs.

In addition, the Russians involved 3,186 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out almost six thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas - the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted six assaults on the positions of our defenders towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novosynove, and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka. To this day, 10 combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is storming the positions of our units near Verkhnyokamyanske. The battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Andriivka, and Chasovyi Yar, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces nine times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive near Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka, and in the area of Toretsk. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 81 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalinove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Zori, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka. To date, 12 combat engagements are ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malinivka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Nova Poltavka, Zelenyi Kut, Yalta, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today, Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 345 occupiers, 194 of them irrecoverably. Also, eight armored combat vehicles, three cars, 23 motorcycles, one tank, two UAV control points, and a mortar were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, seven motorcycles, four units of automotive equipment, one mortar, and one enemy gun were damaged - the General Staff reported.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Kostyantynopol, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Odradne, Shevchenko, and Bahatyr. Our defenders have already stopped 12 enemy attacks, and four combat engagements are ongoing. Novopil was subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, without success.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 21 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 185 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff, on April 29, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,100 Russian soldiers. 11 enemy artillery systems and other equipment were also destroyed.

