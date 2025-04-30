Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 34527 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 86801 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 116033 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 144718 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 236751 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 112556 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 244423 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 171972 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 118935 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 149417 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140127 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30126 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36914 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104511 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56810 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 56854 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 104557 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 140176 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 236751 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 181207 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 26770 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 36950 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 30162 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 82597 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 131287 views
Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

On April 30, 177 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russians carried out 91 airstrikes, using 179 KABs, and carried out almost 6,000 shellings.

Situation at the front: the enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on April 30, 177 combat engagements took place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that today the occupiers carried out 91 air strikes, using 179 KABs.

In addition, the Russians involved 3,186 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out almost six thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted six assaults on the positions of our defenders towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novosynove, and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka. To this day, 10 combat engagements remain unfinished.

"We want to see the end of the war": the UN reacted to Putin's statement about a "ceasefire" for three days29.04.25, 13:24 • 2818 views

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is storming the positions of our units near Verkhnyokamyanske. The battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Andriivka, and Chasovyi Yar, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces nine times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive near Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka, and in the area of Toretsk. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 81 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalinove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Zori, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novosergiyivka, Nova Poltavka. To date, 12 combat engagements are ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malinivka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Nova Poltavka, Zelenyi Kut, Yalta, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today, Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 345 occupiers, 194 of them irrecoverably. Also, eight armored combat vehicles, three cars, 23 motorcycles, one tank, two UAV control points, and a mortar were destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, seven motorcycles, four units of automotive equipment, one mortar, and one enemy gun were damaged

- the General Staff reported.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Kostyantynopol, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Odradne, Shevchenko, and Bahatyr. Our defenders have already stopped 12 enemy attacks, and four combat engagements are ongoing. Novopil was subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole.

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"29.04.25, 05:17 • 36484 views

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, without success.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 21 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 185 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Let us remind you

According to the General Staff, on April 29, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,100 Russian soldiers. 11 enemy artillery systems and other equipment were also destroyed.

The US will cease mediation on the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department 29.04.25, 23:04 • 6952 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

