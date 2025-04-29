The US will stop mediating in the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department

The US State Department has warned that Washington will abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made." State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said this, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

She emphasized that now "both sides must present concrete proposals on how to end this conflict"

Further actions depend on the president. If there is no progress, we will step aside as mediators in this process - said Bruce.

At the same time, when asked whether her words should be interpreted as a US rejection of European and Ukrainian counter-proposals, Bruce did not give a direct answer and repeated her statement.

Let us remind you

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may withdraw from negotiations on ending the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg