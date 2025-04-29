The US will stop mediating in the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department
Kyiv • UNN
The US State Department warned that it would abandon diplomatic efforts if the parties did not offer concrete steps towards peace. Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of withdrawing from negotiations.
The US State Department has warned that Washington will abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made." State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said this, UNN reports with reference to CNN.
Details
She emphasized that now "both sides must present concrete proposals on how to end this conflict"
Further actions depend on the president. If there is no progress, we will step aside as mediators in this process
At the same time, when asked whether her words should be interpreted as a US rejection of European and Ukrainian counter-proposals, Bruce did not give a direct answer and repeated her statement.
Let us remind you
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.
US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may withdraw from negotiations on ending the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.
