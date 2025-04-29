The US will stop mediating in the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71585 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73856 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60328 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86487 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83321 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75969 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71125 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145499 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143865 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125172 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
42%
751 mm
Popular news

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
Publications

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58132 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 71585 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145499 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143865 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125172 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57363 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74987 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72508 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178231 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89206 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The US will stop mediating in the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The US State Department warned that it would abandon diplomatic efforts if the parties did not offer concrete steps towards peace. Earlier, Trump announced the possibility of withdrawing from negotiations.

The US will stop mediating in the issue of the war in Ukraine if there is no progress - State Department

The US State Department has warned that Washington will abandon mediation in diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine if "no progress is made." State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said this, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

She emphasized that now "both sides must present concrete proposals on how to end this conflict"

Further actions depend on the president. If there is no progress, we will step aside as mediators in this process

- said Bruce.

At the same time, when asked whether her words should be interpreted as a US rejection of European and Ukrainian counter-proposals, Bruce did not give a direct answer and repeated her statement.

Let us remind you

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States may withdraw from negotiations on ending the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This will happen if one of the parties creates serious obstacles to the peace process.

Peace talks have stalled: Putin continues to demand partially occupied Ukrainian territories - Bloomberg 29.04.25, 21:14 • 4180 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.21
Bitcoin
$95,398.80
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.86
Золото
$3,330.34
Ethereum
$1,824.65