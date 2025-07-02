Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver

Singer Tonya Matvienko said that on June 30, during a taxi ride with Bolt service, she became "a victim of aggression from the taxi driver." The artist turned to the police. She announced this on her Instagram page.

The driver got out of the car and hit me first in the head, then in the shoulder. I contacted law enforcement. This day was humiliating and shocking for me. - stated in Matvienko's post.

According to her, the driver behaved "disrespectfully" from the very beginning of the trip. She said that the taxi driver ignored "rules of politeness and care" for the passenger's comfort and used "incorrect expressions" when given remarks.

The situation then escalated into absolute inadequacy in conversation, and I asked to stop the car, not even reaching the final point of the route... I got out, slammed the door... But it didn't end there, the driver got out of the car and hit me. - the singer reported.

Matvienko said that she contacted law enforcement and filed a statement. Currently, neither the police nor the company have publicly reacted to the situation.

