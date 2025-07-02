$41.780.14
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 25490 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 69341 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 59563 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 128250 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 74811 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66653 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 169633 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130003 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60426 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116404 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9 views

Singer Tonya Matviyenko claims that a Bolt taxi service driver attacked her on June 30, hitting her in the head and shoulder. The artist, who had previously drawn attention to the taxi driver's disrespectful behavior, filed a statement with the police.

Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver

Singer Tonya Matvienko said that on June 30, during a taxi ride with Bolt service, she became "a victim of aggression from the taxi driver." The artist turned to the police. She announced this on her Instagram page.

The driver got out of the car and hit me first in the head, then in the shoulder. I contacted law enforcement. This day was humiliating and shocking for me.

- stated in Matvienko's post.

According to her, the driver behaved "disrespectfully" from the very beginning of the trip. She said that the taxi driver ignored "rules of politeness and care" for the passenger's comfort and used "incorrect expressions" when given remarks.

The situation then escalated into absolute inadequacy in conversation, and I asked to stop the car, not even reaching the final point of the route... I got out, slammed the door... But it didn't end there, the driver got out of the car and hit me.

- the singer reported.

Matvienko said that she contacted law enforcement and filed a statement. Currently, neither the police nor the company have publicly reacted to the situation.

Recall,

An unknown cyclist opened fire with a pneumatic weapon on veteran Viktoria Dvoretska's car, in which her son was present, piercing the glass a few centimeters from the child's car seat. The police quickly identified the assailant, but he faces only an administrative fine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureCrimes and emergencies
Instagram
