Since the beginning of the year 94 children have found their families in Odesa region - Kiper
Kyiv • UNN
In the first three quarters of 2024, 94 children from orphanages in Odesa Oblast found new families. 49 of them returned from abroad and found homes in Ukrainian families.
In the first three quarters of 2024, 94 children from the orphanages of the health care system of Odesa region found their families. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Details
He specified that 49 of the above-mentioned children returned from abroad. These children have found homes in adoptive families, family-type orphanages, foster families, and under the care of concerned Ukrainians.
"Every day we work to ensure that even more children have a chance to live in a warm, loving family. This is a common cause of the state, professionals and everyone who believes in the power of family warmth.
We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to grow up in love and support. Together we create a family future for every child!" - Kiper writes.