Since the beginning of the year, 79 people have died on Ukrainian waters, including six children

Since the beginning of 2025, 79 people, including six children, have died on water in Ukraine. This statistic was mentioned by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

These are the statistics as of February 20. Unfortunately, every day we have tragic accidents on the water when people ignore safety rules and die, - He emphasized.

In particular, the vast majority of the dead were men - 65 people, 14 women. According to the press officer, this may be due to a hobby for winter fishing: "Despite the fact that the ice is dangerous, men go out on the ice, risking their lives. By the way, most accidents occur on rivers - 46, and on ponds - 33.

Despite this, the rescuers managed to save 68 people, including 20 children.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to be careful near water bodies, not to go out on thin ice if it is less than 7 cm thick and to strictly follow safety rules.

If you see a person who has fallen through the ice, immediately call the Rescue Service at 101 or 112, - the SES reminds.

