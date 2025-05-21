Since the beginning of 2025, $365 billion has been spent on military salaries - Cabinet of Ministers
Kyiv • UNN
In the first four months of 2025, the Ukrainian government allocated UAH 365 billion for military salaries and UAH 84 billion for the purchase of equipment and weapons. More than 60% of the state budget expenditures went to security and defense.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine spent UAH 365 billion on salaries for military personnel in four months of 2025. In addition, UAH 84 billion was used to purchase equipment, weapons, ammunition and food for the Defense Forces, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, UNN writes.
Details
In four months of 2025, UAH 1.2 trillion was spent from the general fund of the state budget on priority expenditures. Of these, more than UAH 365 billion was spent on salaries for military personnel, and almost UAH 84 billion on the purchase of equipment, weapons, ammunition, and food for the Defense Forces.
The Prime Minister specified that in general, more than 60% of all expenditures from the general fund of the state budget were spent on security and defense.
Full funding of the Defense Forces is an unchanging priority of the Government from the first days of the full-scale invasion. The state fulfills all obligations to our defenders on time and in full. This will continue to be the case, the head of government emphasized.
Shmyhal also added that more than UAH 50 billion was used in four months to finance the "Medical Guarantee Program of the National Health Service of Ukraine". Almost UAH 213 billion was spent on social payments, assistance, and scholarships.
The state also allocated almost UAH 54 billion to local communities to ensure that our communities are strong and capable.
Addition
The government updated the procedure for providing assistance to families of deceased military personnel and persons with disabilities, making changes to the grounds for assigning payments and simplifying procedures. A mechanism for returning funds to the budget is also provided.