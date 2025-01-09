Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died on the country's water bodies - SES

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148769 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135738 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134471 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110809 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104485 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died on the country's water bodies - SES

Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died on the country's water bodies - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25612 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died on Ukrainian waters, mostly while fishing. Cases were reported in seven regions due to unstable temperatures and fragile ice.

Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died in Ukraine on water bodies in the country's regions. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

7 people have died on water bodies since the beginning of 2025, from January 1 to the present day. There are different cases, the vast majority are fishing. That is, people go out on thin ice, and now the temperatures are unstable, you can see how the temperature changes. Now it's actually above zero, but for a few days it was below zero, and when there is a constant change in temperature, the ice becomes fragile

- said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

According to him, the deaths were recorded in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Volyn, Kyiv, Lviv, and Khmelnytsky regions. 

Recall 

During the first week of 2025, 865 household fires occurred in Ukraine, which is 32% more than last year. Fires killed 55 people, which is 41% more than in the same period last year.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

