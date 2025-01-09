Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died on the country's water bodies - SES

Since the beginning of 2025, 7 people have died in Ukraine on water bodies in the country's regions. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

7 people have died on water bodies since the beginning of 2025, from January 1 to the present day. There are different cases, the vast majority are fishing. That is, people go out on thin ice, and now the temperatures are unstable, you can see how the temperature changes. Now it's actually above zero, but for a few days it was below zero, and when there is a constant change in temperature, the ice becomes fragile - said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi.

According to him, the deaths were recorded in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Volyn, Kyiv, Lviv, and Khmelnytsky regions.

Recall

During the first week of 2025, 865 household fires occurred in Ukraine, which is 32% more than last year. Fires killed 55 people, which is 41% more than in the same period last year.