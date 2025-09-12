Since September, passenger traffic has slightly decreased, but not significantly - SBGS

Since September 1, passenger traffic has slightly decreased, although it has not significantly dropped. In August, up to 135,000 citizens crossed the border on weekdays, and up to 150,000 on weekends, whereas now, on both weekdays and weekends, up to 120,000 citizens cross the border. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Since September 1, passenger traffic has slightly decreased, although it has not significantly dropped and has not reached, for example, the figures of the spring months. But again, compared, for example, even with August, when about 125-135 thousand citizens crossed the border on weekdays, and on weekends, passenger traffic increased to 150 thousand crossings per day in total in both directions. Now, on weekdays, passenger traffic ranges from 100 thousand to 105 thousand crossings per day on weekdays, and on weekends, it can jump to 120 thousand crossings. - said Demchenko.

He noted that the decrease in passenger traffic, of course, also reduces the load on checkpoints, but, as before, before and on weekends, when passenger traffic gradually begins to increase due to people's desire to travel either outside Ukraine or towards our country, this can lead to queues.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to cross the border unhindered. This decision applies to all citizens of the relevant age, including those already abroad.