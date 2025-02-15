Sikorsky on security guarantees for Ukraine after the war: “They must be real”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukraine already had security guarantees when it gave up its nuclear weapons, but they turned out to be empty. According to him, if Ukraine is given new security guarantees after the war, they must be real. Sikorsky said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

“Ukraine already has guarantees that turned out to be empty. Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal and allegedly received a guarantee of inviolability of borders from Russia. The United Kingdom, the United States, France, and China were present there. Are you saying to give guarantees in case of a repeated Russian attack? What do you mean by that? Does this mean that we will start a war with Russia? Because if the guarantees are to be effective, they should mean exactly that - the beginning of a war with Russia. If the guarantees are empty, they harm the recipient. We should not go down this path. Therefore, if we give guarantees, they must be real,” Sikorsky said.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guaranteesto share with the United States, and hopes that America will share its view.