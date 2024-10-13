Signatures are being collected in Latvia to ban the “X” platform (formerly Twitter)
Latvia has started collecting signatures to restrict or ban the activities of the X platform. The initiator calls for an assessment of the platform's relevance to Latvia's interests and for it to become an example for the EU in the fight against disinformation.
This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.
The Mana balss portal has started collecting signatures to restrict or ban the activities of the X platform. The author of the initiative, Guido Oscar Grava, draws attention to the growing amount of disinformation spread on this platform.
Grava calls on Latvians and the authorities to assess whether “X” is in Latvia's interests as a social network.
He believes that the country should set an example for other EU states in introducing restrictions to ensure a better digital environment where information is verified by people.