Sibiga tells details of Oleksandr Usyk's release in Krakow

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114536 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185985 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147275 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148972 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112261 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181318 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104926 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 50740 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 35506 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78000 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 52522 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 48838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208386 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196921 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146854 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146349 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150691 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141776 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158364 views
Sibiga tells details of Oleksandr Usyk's release in Krakow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52217 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga spoke about the details of the release of Oleksandr Usyk at the airport in Krakow. On behalf of President Zelensky, the Ukrainian side responded promptly to the incident.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga announced the details of the release of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who was detained at the Krakow airport. According to him, the Ukrainian side promptly responded to the incident on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports

Details

“On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we immediately responded to the detention of Oleksandr Usyk in Krakow and facilitated his release. I was informed of the details by our Consul General. We consider such actions to be disproportionate and unacceptable towards our champion and will send a note to the Polish side,” Sibiga said.

The minister was coordinating the actions of Ukrainian diplomats while on the border of Ukraine and Romania, where he is on his first foreign visit. The incident with Usyk's detention caused outrage on the Ukrainian side, which demanded explanations and respect for the rights of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi18.09.24, 00:07 • 67965 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
krakowKraków
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk
polandPoland

