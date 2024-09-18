Sibiga tells details of Oleksandr Usyk's release in Krakow

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga announced the details of the release of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who was detained at the Krakow airport. According to him, the Ukrainian side promptly responded to the incident on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

“On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we immediately responded to the detention of Oleksandr Usyk in Krakow and facilitated his release. I was informed of the details by our Consul General. We consider such actions to be disproportionate and unacceptable towards our champion and will send a note to the Polish side,” Sibiga said.

The minister was coordinating the actions of Ukrainian diplomats while on the border of Ukraine and Romania, where he is on his first foreign visit. The incident with Usyk's detention caused outrage on the Ukrainian side, which demanded explanations and respect for the rights of Ukrainian citizens abroad.

"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi