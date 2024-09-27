Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171695 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140414 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144590 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174689 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111934 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42752 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114096 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62426 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184370 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174689 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143036 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142930 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147568 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138938 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155759 views
Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20409 views

Andriy Sybiga met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, Algeria's accession to the Peace Summit communiqué and intensification of bilateral dialogue.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. The parties discussed the Formula for Peace, Algeria's accession to the communiqué of the first Peace Summit, and the intensification of bilateral dialogue. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

I met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. I thanked Algeria for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and proposed to play a more active role in the Peace Formula and join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit. We also discussed the intensification of our bilateral dialogue

 - wrote Sibiga.

Recall

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The parties discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the principles of achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
united-nationsUnited Nations
algeriaAlgeria
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

