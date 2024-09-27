Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. The parties discussed the Formula for Peace, Algeria's accession to the communiqué of the first Peace Summit, and the intensification of bilateral dialogue. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

I met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. I thanked Algeria for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and proposed to play a more active role in the Peace Formula and join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit. We also discussed the intensification of our bilateral dialogue - wrote Sibiga.

